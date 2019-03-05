Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistan minister quits over remarks against minority Hindus

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman says a provincial Pakistani minister has resigned after criticizing the country’s minority Hindu community in the wake of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.

Shahbaz Gill, a government spokesman, says Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, information minister in Punjab, stepped down Tuesday.

Chohan drew nationwide condemnation over a weekend speech in which he conflated Indians with Pakistan’s Hindu community and made derogatory remarks against their religion.

Chohan’s comments prompted the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party to call for his resignation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

10:25 am
I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

10:12 am
Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

9:19 am
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer
Covering Colorado

Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation
Covering Colorado

I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward
News

Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

Scroll to top
Skip to content