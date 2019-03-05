Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nissan ex-chair Ghosn says he is innocent, ready for defense

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn may leave detention as early as Wednesday, after a Tokyo court approved his release on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors.

He said in a statement, “I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”

Ghosn’s lawyer in Japan, Junichiro Hironaka, said the legal team offered conditions for his release, such as a surveillance camera at the doorway and a promise not to use the internet.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Jean-Yves Le Borgne, Ghosn’s French lawyer, cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The 2019/ 2020 ski season starts now, here’s a look at your pass options
Covering Colorado

The 2019/ 2020 ski season starts now, here’s a look at your pass options

7:56 pm
Dozens of avalanches in Colorado over just days
News

Dozens of avalanches in Colorado over just days

7:49 pm
No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo has plenty to offer
Covering Colorado

No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo has plenty to offer

7:26 pm
The 2019/ 2020 ski season starts now, here’s a look at your pass options
Covering Colorado

The 2019/ 2020 ski season starts now, here’s a look at your pass options

Dozens of avalanches in Colorado over just days
News

Dozens of avalanches in Colorado over just days

No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo has plenty to offer
Covering Colorado

No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo has plenty to offer

Scroll to top
Skip to content