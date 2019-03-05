Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Islamic council rejects Israeli court closure at holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Islamic authority that oversees Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem has rejected an Israeli court order to close a religious hall that has ignited tension between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police in recent weeks.

Sheikh Abdelazeem Salhab, chairman of the Waqf Council appointed by neighboring Jordan, said Tuesday that the structure, called Mercy Gate, would “remain open for Muslims to pray,” despite Israel’s ultimatum to close the site by next Monday.

Salhab demanded that Israel permit the Waqf to renovate the building and revoke orders banning dozens of Waqf officials, guards and worshippers from the sacred compound.

Israel sealed off the structure in 2003, claiming it was home to a group with ties to Islamic militants. The Waqf has recently challenged the closure, convening and staging prayer-protests in the area.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

11:59 am
Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

11:58 am
Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

11:32 am
Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans
News

Thousands celebrating Fat Tuesday festivities in New Orleans

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm
Colorado Living

Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration
Covering Colorado

Prepare for a natural spectacle amid annual crane migration

Scroll to top
Skip to content