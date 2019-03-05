Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
India resigned to US decision to end zero-tariffs status

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s commerce ministry says it won’t try to hold onto its preferential zero-tariffs status with the United States after Washington decided to drop it from its Generalized System of Preferences program.

A ministry spokeswoman, Monideepa M. Mukherjee, said India did not expect the U.S. to relent on the issue.

On Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that India and Turkey would lose their GSP status within 60 days. He said India had failed “to provide the United States with assurances that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors.”

Mukherjee said India disagrees, but has outgrown GSP.

The GSP program gives developing countries duty-free treatment for exports of thousands of products. It is meant to help such countries grow their economies by encouraging trade.

Associated Press

