Huawei opens Brussels security lab in bid to reassure EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is opening a cybersecurity lab in Brussels as it tries to win over European leaders in its fight against U.S. allegations that it poses a national security risk.

Company executives on Tuesday inaugurated the Huawei European Cybersecurity Center, which will allow customers to review the source code that runs its network gear.

Huawei is the world’s biggest maker of telecom infrastructure for new high-speed 5G networks. However, the U.S. has been lobbying allies to shun Huawei because of fears that its equipment could facilitate digital espionage by China’s communist leaders.

The new lab gives Huawei a venue to reassure EU policymakers about its cybersecurity credentials.

It opened a similar center in Germany in November and funds a government-run British testing site.