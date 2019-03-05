Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
German minister: Cyprus valued partner in EU defense project

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says her country is looking to boost defense cooperation with Cyprus, which she called a valuable partner in the European Union’s defense strategy due to its location and military facilities.

Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday after talks with her Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides that Germany will intensify cooperation with Cyprus on logistics and military mobility within the EU’s joint military investment and project development program.

Leyen said Cyprus has a “unique selling point” in both its defense capabilities as well as its “unique geostrategic location.”

She said Germany and all other EU member states see adherence to the rule of law as essential to regional peace and stability.

Cypriot officials say Turkey aims to raise tensions over Cyprus’ gas search, which Ankara strongly opposes.

