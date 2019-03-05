Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Geneva show has electrics, sports cars and a VW dune buggy

GENEVA (AP) — Carmakers at the Geneva International Motor Show are unveiling new electric vehicles they hope will transform the industry as well as the high-end sports cars that are a fixture at the show.

Volvo Car Group’s Polestar is showing off a battery-powered compact car while Volkswagen is touting the whimsical ID. Buggy electric, a dune buggy with waterproof seats and holes to drain off the water after surfing. Honda is also showing a battery vehicle.

Lamborghini has the Huracan EVO Spyder convertible with a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph). Pininfarina on Tuesday unveiled the Battista, a battery powered speedster that can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than two seconds.

European automakers are rolling out more electric cars to meeting tougher limits on greenhouse gas emissions.

Associated Press

Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash
Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep
Extending Powers Boulevard: will it happen sooner than expected?
Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep
Extending Powers Boulevard: will it happen sooner than expected?
