EU center-right group faces decision on Orban’s party

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the European Parliament’s main center-right group says he has received enough letters seeking the expulsion of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party to put the matter to a decision.

Orban has been strongly identified for years with anti-migrant rhetoric. In recent weeks, he angered many in the European People’s Party with a campaign of government ads accusing European Union leaders of promoting mass migration. They depict European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a fellow EPP member, and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros.

EPP president Joseph Daul told Tuesday’s edition of German daily Die Welt that he’s received enough letters to put the membership of Orban’s Fidesz party “on the agenda of the next meetings.”

Daul said that “there is a limit and Viktor Orban has crossed the red line.”

