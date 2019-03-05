Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Czech man mauled to death by his pet lion

PRAGUE (AP) — Police say a man has been mauled to death by his pet lion in a village in eastern Czech Republic.

They say that they were called to the site in Zdechov on Tuesday morning, where they found two lions in an enclosure with the body of a man. After assessing the situation with experts from a nearby zoo, they shot dead the lion that killed the man, as well as a lioness.

Police say the victim of the attack is the 33-year-old owner of the lions.

Veterinary authorities say the man was in the past denied permission to keep lions.

World Animal Protection, an animal welfare organization, says the tragic event is an example “why wild animals such as big cats, are absolutely not to be kept as pets.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

1:38 pm
Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

1:14 pm
Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

1:08 pm
Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy
Covering Colorado

Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former CSFD firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Florida man attempts to drown toddler
News

Florida man attempts to drown toddler

Scroll to top
Skip to content