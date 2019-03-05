Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Belarus leader says he wants closer ties to NATO

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus, who was once dubbed Europe’s last dictator, says that he is eager for better ties with NATO in the light of talks about the price Russia charges to sell his country oil.

Alexander Lukashenko, who spent a week with President Vladimir Putin in Russia earlier this year, said at a government session on Tuesday that his country should seek “relations with NATO based on mutual respect that would help strengthen our country’s security.”

Lukashenko’s comments came amid ongoing talks with Russia over about $400 million that Belarus risks losing ever year after Russia announced a hike in oil prices for Belarus.

Belarus’ ties with the European Union and NATO have been strained for years over a clampdown on civil rights and persecution of dissenters in the country.

Associated Press

