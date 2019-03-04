Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US warns Venezuela ahead of Guaido arrival

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States is warning the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro not to take action against opposition leader Juan Guaido, who plans to return home on Monday.

Guaido has urged supporters to stage huge demonstrations coinciding with his arrival from a Latin American tour as a way to pressure Maduro to resign as president. Workers early Monday were setting up a stage in a Caracas plaza where demonstrators plan to gather.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted that threats or action against Guaido “will be met with a strong and significant response from the United States and the international community.”

The United States and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela. Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

8:22 am
Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

8:22 am
Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

7:48 am
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

Scroll to top
Skip to content