US puts end to dispute with EU over diplomatic protocol

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States has put an end to a dispute with the European Union over diplomatic protocol and lauded the 28-nation bloc as “one of America’s most valuable partners.”

U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland announced Monday that “effective immediately” a recent diplomatic demotion of the EU ambassador in the largely ceremonial diplomatic Order of Precedence would be ended.

The perceived snub caused friction in early January and was seen as underscoring deteriorating trans-Atlantic relations.

Sondland said in a statement that “the European Union is a uniquely important organization, and one of America’s most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity.”

Both sides, however, continue to disagree over issues, from the threat of economic sanctions to isolating Iran.

