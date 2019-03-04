Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US deploys advanced anti-missile system in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The American and Israeli militaries say the U.S. has deployed a highly advanced anti-missile defense system in Israel for the first time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or Thaad, as a testament to the strength of the two countries’ military ties, saying that it makes Israel “even stronger in order to deal with near and distant threats from throughout the Middle East.”

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, told reporters that Thaad arrived in Israel Monday, and had only been deployed a few times elsewhere.

Israeli officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Iran’s development of long-range missiles as well as the Hezbollah militant group’s vast arsenal of rockets and missiles in Lebanon.

