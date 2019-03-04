Study: Americans, Germans share similar international views

BERLIN (AP) — A survey shows Americans and Germans differ widely on their assessments of the state of relations between the two countries, but hold very similar views on international issues, including their support for NATO.

The poll released Monday by the Pew Research Center in the U.S. and the Koerber Foundation in Germany showed 70 percent of Americans thought relations with Germany were good, and only 25 percent thought them bad.

By contrast, 73 percent of Germans saw relations with the U.S. as bad.

Despite recent criticism of NATO by President Donald Trump, 64 percent of Americans saw the alliance favorably, as did 63 percent of Germans.

The survey, conducted in September, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.