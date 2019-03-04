Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Slain Gdansk mayor’s deputy wins by-election in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in northern Poland say that the deputy to slain Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz has won a by-election to become his successor and the first woman to hold the post.

The city’s electoral commission said Monday that 39-year-old lawyer Aleksandra Dulkiewicz was backed by more than 82 percent of voters in Sunday’s vote. She had been acting mayor since Adamowicz’s Jan. 14 death from stab wounds he suffered the day before onstage during a charity event.

The attacker then grabbed a microphone and said it was revenge against an opposition political party that Adamowicz had once belonged to. The attacker is awaiting trial.

Adamowicz’s slaying became a platform for calls for political reconciliation but also criticism of Poland’s conservative ruling party.

Dulkiewicz has vowed to continue his course as mayor.

Associated Press

