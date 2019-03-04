Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rains, flash floods in Pakistan kill 13 people, damage homes

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say heavy rains and flash floods over the weekend in the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province have killed at least 13 people, injured a dozen others and damaged hundreds of homes.

Imran Zarkon, head of provincial disaster management authority, said on Monday that nine districts of the province were affected by flash floods triggered by heavy rains and snow. Hundreds of mud houses have been damaged and scores of goats and sheep washed away. He says infrastructure in some districts, like bridges and roads, were also damaged.

Zarkon says rescue and relief teams were sent to all affected districts and provided people with shelter, food and other needs. In some places, they rescued people stranded by the flooding. He says relief work is continuing as the rains have stopped.

Associated Press

