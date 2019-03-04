Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Philippines: US more likely to figure in war at sea than us

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief says the United States is more likely to be involved in a “shooting war” in the disputed South China Sea than the Philippines and renewed his call for a review of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between Washington and Manila.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday the treaty needed to be re-examined to clear ambiguities that could cause chaos and confusion during a crisis. He cited China’s aggressive seizure in the mid-1990s of a Philippine-claimed reef, saying “The U.S. did not stop it.”

The Philippine proposal for the treaty’s review was among the key topics when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials in Manila last week.

Associated Press

