Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Palestinian president slams US administration from Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Top Iraqi officials have expressed support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who blasted the Trump administration during a visit to Baghdad.

On Monday, Abbas held talks with President Barham Saleh a day after he met with Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi. Both leaders expressed the importance of Jerusalem to the Palestinian people.

Abbas said after meeting with Abdul-Mahdi that “the current American administration is encouraging Israel to be a state above the law.”

Abbas added that the Trump administration “is biased and not suitable to be a sponsor of peace talks.”

The Trump administration has cited the reluctance of Palestinian leaders to enter peace negotiations with Israel as the reason for taking punitive measures such as slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

8:22 am
Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

8:22 am
Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

7:48 am
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

Scroll to top
Skip to content