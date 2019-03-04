Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Liberia police charge son of ex-leader in banknote scandal

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian police have formally charged the 61-year-old son of the country’s former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in connection with an investigation into the unlawful overprinting of local currency worth millions of U.S. dollars.

A charge sheet shared with The Associated Press by police Monday charged Charles Sirleaf and others, including former Central Bank governor Milton Weeks, with economic sabotage, misuse of public money and criminal conspiracy.

The men, arrested Thursday, have been taken to Monrovia Central Prison pending court.

Lawyers for the accused did not comment about the charges.

Police on Monday said they are also investigating the death of the Central Bank of Liberia’s deputy director of micro-finance.

Associated Press

