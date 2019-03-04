Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iranian state TV: Helicopter crash kills 5 in western Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that five people were killed after a rescue helicopter crashed in the country’s western province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

The TV says the helicopter was trying to airlift a pregnant woman, but did not make it to her location on Monday.

Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the country’s emergency medical services, told the TV three of the five aboard were flight crew and two were rescue workers

Iranian aircraft crashes have been blamed on its old fleet and years of international sanctions over the country’s nuclear program.

In 2016, a helicopter belonged to the oil company crashed in the Caspian Sea, killing five onboard. In 2015, four died in a crash of a helicopter transferring an injured oil staffer to hospital from an offshore oil platform.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

11:07 pm
Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

10:05 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

9:41 pm
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Scroll to top
Skip to content