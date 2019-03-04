Honduran prosecutors allege fraud in dam project

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Honduras say government officials and representatives of a controversial hydroelectric project conspired to get the dam approved.

Honduran prosecutors working with an anti-corruption mission from the Organization of American States say that 16 former government officials and ex-representatives of the dam’s developer Desarrollos Energeticos, DESA, could face fraud-related charges.

Investigators said Monday they worked from legal complaints filed by environmental and indigenous rights activist Berta Caceres, who was slain in 2016. She had led the fight against the dam.

In November, a court found seven people guilty of participating in Caceres’ murder.

Last month, prosecutors announced charges against former DESA executive Roberto David Castillo Mejia as an alleged mastermind of the killing. Castillo was also named in Monday’s announced case.

DESA has denied any connection to Caceres’ slaying.