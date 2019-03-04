Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Electric Jaguar wins Car of the Year in Europe

GENEVA (AP) — The electric Jaguar I-Pace has won the Car of the Year award in Europe, the first time the storied brand has been bestowed the prize.

The four-wheel drive vehicle edged out the Alpine A110, which is not a mass production car, after they tied for top honors in the first round of voting by dozens of automotive journalists.

It is the first such award for Jaguar, a British brand now owned by India’s Tata Motors, which touted the new platform used for the I-Pace.

Monday’s presentation of the award, which was established in 1964, marks the unofficial start of the 89th edition of the Geneva auto show.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

8:22 am
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

7:58 am
Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

7:48 am
Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact
News

Putin suspends Russia’s obligations under key nuclear pact

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin
News

Drugmaker to offer half-price version of top-selling insulin

Scroll to top
Skip to content