British museum agrees to return emperor’s hair to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The National Army Museum in Britain says it has agreed to repatriate two locks of hair belonging to a widely revered Ethiopian emperor after a request from Addis Ababa.

Monday’s announcement comes after last year’s outcry over the display of the hair belonging to Emperor Tewodros in an exhibit by the Victoria and Albert Museum on the deadly 1868 British expedition to what was then called Abyssinia.

More African countries are seeking the return of heritage items from museums overseas.

The National Army Museum says the hair was donated by relatives of an artist who painted the emperor on his deathbed.

It is not clear when the formal handover will occur.

One Ethiopian cultural official calls the return “a great start.” Ethiopians also seek the bones of the emperor’s son.

Associated Press

