Algeria president’s offer to protesters fails to quell anger

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Angry Algerians have protested into the night despite President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s offer of a new constitution and a truncated next term.

Crowds of mainly young protesters faced off with riot police in Algiers late Sunday and early Monday after Bouteflika’s campaign manager formalized the longtime leader’s candidacy for a fifth term in the April 18 election. Demonstrations were also held in other cities.

Bouteflika has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke and is facing protests over his leadership. He said Sunday in a statement that if he’s re-elected, he would hold a referendum on a new constitution and call an early election in which he wouldn’t run.

Protesters don’t want him to run at all, and described his offer as a ploy to remain in power.

Associated Press

