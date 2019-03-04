Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 killed in Hong Kong bus crash

HONG KONG (AP) — A double-decker bus has crashed into a broken-down truck at the entrance to a harbor tunnel in Hong Kong, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

Along with the two fatalities, 15 people aboard the bus and one inside the truck were injured in Monday morning’s collision in the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s Kowloon district.

Police said the 59-year-old bus driver, identified only by his surname, So, apparently failed to brake in time and slammed into the truck, which was sitting in a middle lane awaiting a tow truck. They said So had worked as a bus driver for 17 years, while the truck driver, identified by his surname, Lam, was self-employed.

Police were investigating So’s physical state along with the bus’s mechanical condition. Crowded Hong Kong relies heavily on public transportation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

11:07 pm
Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

10:05 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

9:41 pm
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Scroll to top
Skip to content