1st US congressional delegation in 14 years visits Eritrea

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation has visited Eritrea for the first time in 14 years as Washington seeks closer contact with the long-reclusive state in the Horn of Africa.

“Eritrea has been a mystery,” Karen Bass told reporters in neighboring Ethiopia on Monday after visiting Asmara with fellow lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Joe Neguse. “I’m hopeful that reforms will take place, most notably in the area of human rights.”

Bass said she hopes several U.S. nationals detained in Eritrea will be released “promptly.”

Eritrea says the lawmakers met the foreign minister and others.

Omar told The Associated Press she was impressed with the regional thaw in East Africa after Eritrea and Ethiopia made a surprising peace last year, two decades after a border war. Diplomatic and other ties have been restored.

