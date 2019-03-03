Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Xi firmly in charge as China turns to legislative season

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge despite a slowing economy, ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power.

The Chinese president and head of the ruling Communist Party looms large over the annual legislative session that starts Tuesday in a manner like no leader since Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. Since assuming the party helm in 2012, he has eliminated rival factions, gutted civil society and extended his control through an anti-corruption campaign, media dominance and establishment of party bodies in private and foreign businesses.

Economic concerns are set to dominate the discourse at this year’s meetings of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

7:51 pm
US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station
News

US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station

7:46 pm
Superintendent named for Dinosaur National Monument
Covering Colorado

Superintendent named for Dinosaur National Monument

7:11 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station
News

US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station

Superintendent named for Dinosaur National Monument
Covering Colorado

Superintendent named for Dinosaur National Monument

Scroll to top
Skip to content