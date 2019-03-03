Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Palestinian leader in Iraq for talks with officials

BAGHDAD (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is in Iraq for talks with officials in Baghdad on the latest developments in the region.

Abbas, who arrived Sunday, is scheduled to meet with Iraqi leaders including Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Iraqi President Barham Saleh during his one-day visit. He is the second Arab leader after Jordan’s king to visit Iraq following general elections that were held last year.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said Abbas will discuss with Iraqi officials the current political situation as well bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to promote them.

Associated Press

