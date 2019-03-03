Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indonesia uncertain how many buried by mine collapse

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they’re not certain how many people were buried in the collapse of a remote gold mine nearly a week ago but that the number could be as high as 100.

The disaster agency said Monday the official death toll from the collapse of the mine in North Sulawesi’s Bolaang Mongondow district is nine. Nineteen people were rescued with injuries from ranging from minor to serious.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there’s “no exact data on the number of victims.”

He said that “some say 30 people, 50 people, 60 people, even 100 people because at the time many were mining in big pits, while in small pits it was unknown.”

Nugroho said information from relatives is limited because many of the miners came from other areas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

11:07 pm
Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

10:05 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

9:41 pm
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Scroll to top
Skip to content