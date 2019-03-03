Hopes for missing Yazidis dim as Islamic State defeat looms

DAHUK, Iraq (AP) — Yazidi women enslaved by the Islamic State group who escaped captivity say there could be hundreds of other women still missing, women who may never return home.

They say many perished in bondage or war while others chose to remain in captivity to stay with the children they were forced to have.

Baseh Hammo says she was 38 when she was enslaved by IS. Raped and abused, she was sold 17 times among members of the so-called “caliphate,” and moved from city to city across a vast stretch of territory IS once controlled in northern Iraq and Syria.

Her ordeal came to an end in January in the Syrian village of Baghouz, when an IS member took pity on her as the final battle loomed with U.S.-led Syrian Kurdish forces.