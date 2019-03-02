Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain: Illegal immigration by sea drop in February

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government says that unauthorized immigration by sea has dropped in the last month, falling to 930 people arriving in February compared to over 4,000 in January.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska says while on a visit on Saturday to Spain’s northern African enclave of Melilla that “the upward trend of recent months has been broken.”

Spain became the leading entry point into Europe for illegal migrants last year, when it received over 57,000 people by sea compared to 21,000 in 2017.

Opposition parties have criticized the Socialist-led government for being soft on illegal migration. After taking a more welcoming position on migrants compared to other European Union nations like Italy, Spain has recently tried to reduce arrivals.

The issue is expected to be on the agenda in April’s general elections.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer
Covering Colorado

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer

10:00 am
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

9:00 am
Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash
News

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

6:54 am
Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer
Covering Colorado

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash
News

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content