French yellow vests protest for 16th straight weekend

PARIS (AP) — French yellow vesta are protesting for a 16th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to show they are still mobilized against the government’s economic policies they see as favoring the rich.

In Paris, protesters gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument as a march was planned through the well-off western neighborhoods of the capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm, pointing at “unacceptable” outbreaks of violence since the movement began in November.

Organizers say they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month “grand debate” initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country’s economic and democratic issues is ending this month.

Associated Press

