Father of Argentine President Mauricio Macri dies at 88

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Franco Macri, the father of Argentina’s president who migrated to the South American country from Italy as a teenager and went on to become one of its most prominent businessmen, has died, the president’s office said. He was 88.

The father of President Maurico Macri had been having health troubles and was recently hospitalized with a broken hip.

A brief statement from the president’s office said he died at home on Saturday but did not give a cause of death.

Franco Macri migrated to Argentina from Italy as a teen and went on to build a business empire with interests ranging from construction to the automotive industry.

His son assumed Argentina’s presidency on Dec. 10, 2015.

