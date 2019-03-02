Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
4 children, 1 adult killed in German house fire

BERLIN (AP) — German firefighters say that five people, including four children, have been killed after a blaze ripped through their home in the southern city of Nuremberg.

Firefighters told the dpa news agency they received an emergency call at 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) Saturday and when they arrived at the scene of the single-family home, half of the ground floor was already fully engulfed in flames.

Four adults were able to flee the burning building and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters say a baby, three other children whose ages were 4, 5, and 7, and a 34-year-old woman who were upstairs, were killed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Associated Press

