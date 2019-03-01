Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UK ex-Brexit secretary: No deal preferable to current one

LONDON (AP) — A former Brexit secretary has accused the European Union of acting dishonorably in talks with the U.K., arguing that it may make sense to leave the bloc with no deal and then negotiate future relations as an independent third country.

Dominic Raab told the BBC on Friday that the EU had “tried to bully us” by exploiting the “sensitive issue of Northern Ireland” to lock Britain into EU laws.

Raab says a no-deal Brexit is preferable to the terms that are currently on offer. He says Britain shouldn’t delay its March 29 departure because doing so would show the EU that its intransigence is paying off.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said lawmakers will get to vote on a delay if she fails to secure an agreement by March 12.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

10:25 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Scroll to top
Skip to content