Turkish legislator gets prison term for ‘aiding’ Gulen

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court in Istanbul has convicted a former opposition party lawmaker of aiding a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, and sentenced him to more than four years in prison.

Anadolu Agency said Friday the court convicted ex-opposition Republican People’s Party legislator Eren Erdem of “knowingly and willingly aiding an armed terror organization.”

Turkey says Gulen was behind a 2016 failed coup and has branded his network as a terrorist organization. Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt.

The ex-lawmaker is accused of supporting Gulen while he was editor of Karsi newspaper, which published voice recordings in 2013 that suggested widespread government corruption — allegations the government says were fabricated.

Erdem, who was arrested in June, is expected to appeal.

Associated Press

