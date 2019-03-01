Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sudanese president steps down as ruling party’s chairman

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s embattled President Omar al-Bashir says he has quit his position as chairman of the ruling party amid protests against his nearly three-decade rule.

The party said on Friday that al-Bashir has delegated his powers as chairman of the National Congress Party to its deputy chairman, Ahmed Harun, until the party’s next general conference. No date has been set for the conference.

Like al-Bashir, Harun is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes committed in Darfur. Al-Bashir’s autocratic rule has been marred by civil wars and increasing street demonstrations

Sudan has been rocked by a wave of protests since December calling on al-Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 military coup, to step down. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead.

Associated Press

