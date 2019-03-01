Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

The kingdom announced the news Friday in an order in its official gazette.

The decision comes after the U.S. government offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its “Rewards for Justice” program.

Bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Al-Qaida carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd
Around Town

5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd

8:31 am
Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book
News

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book

7:32 am
Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

6:30 am
5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd
Around Town

5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book
News

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

Scroll to top
Skip to content