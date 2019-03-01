Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Officials say Trump overstated Kim’s demand on sanctions

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump said he walked away from his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim demanded the U.S. lift all of its sanctions, a claim that North Korea’s delegation called a rare news conference in the middle of the night to deny.

So who’s telling the truth? In this case, it seems that the North Koreans are. And it’s a demand they have been pushing for weeks in lower-level talks.

Trump’s meeting with Kim ended abruptly and without agreements. Trump told reporters soon after the dispute over sanctions was the deal breaker.

But a senior State Department official who briefed the media acknowledged what Pyongyang was seeking was the lifting of sanctions that impede the civilian economy and people’s livelihood — as the North claimed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

10:25 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Scroll to top
Skip to content