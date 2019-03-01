Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexico closes 5 migrant holding centers across country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government says it has closed migrant holding centers in five parts of the country because they did not meet the minimum conditions required for shelters.

The National Migrant Institute said in a statement Friday it had closed centers in the cities of Reynosa, Nogales, Tuxpan, Morelia and Acapulco.

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission had warned of the poor conditions in these centers at least since 2016, when it complained of a lack of medical services of most of them and a lack of beds in dormitories.

Migration institute head Tonatiuh Guillen has acknowledged that they were investigating allegations of corruption in the Reynosa center. He said there were barely a dozen migrants left that center. The other centers also apparently had very few migrants.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

8:38 pm
Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

8:32 pm
There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

8:03 pm
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content