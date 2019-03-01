Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kim Jong Un set to leave Hanoi after summit breakdown

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is spending his last day in Hanoi, where he laid a wreath at a war memorial and is set to visit the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh.

Two days after his failed summit with President Donald Trump, he’s set to be driven Saturday to the border with China where a train will take him through China and back to North Korea.

Kim has been making an official visit to Vietnam since Trump flew home to Washington. He has seemed confident and poised — a world leader taking his place on the international stage as he met Friday with President Nguyen Phu Trong, the country’s top leader and Communist Party chief.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

8:38 pm
Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

8:32 pm
There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

8:03 pm
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

There’s a new approach to grads getting jobs in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content