Greece: 1 wounded after car explosion, bombing suspected

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have closed off a busy road south of Athens after a man was seriously wounded in a car explosion that started a parking lot fire.

Four cars were burned following the blast Friday morning in the upscale Glyfada area south of Athens. Authorities didn’t immediately give any other details, but confirmed that bomb squad officers were involved in the investigation.

Police were investigating reports from witnesses who said the blast occurred after the man started the ignition.

The injured man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for extensive burns.

