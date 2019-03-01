Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Booby-trapped corpse explodes in Mali, killing 10

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A booby-trapped corpse exploded and killed 10 people this week during a burial in central Mali, and the United Nations says the perpetrators must be condemned.

No one has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s explosion in Gondogourou in the Mopti region. The blast killed men from the Dogon community who were carrying out the burial.

The U.N. statement says Malian armed forces were deployed and buried both the victims and the body’s remains.

Central Mali has seen a deadly rise in tensions as the army fights the spread of jihadist groups from the north. Intercommunal conflict has grown as wary residents suspect each other of sympathizing with extremist groups.

Associated Press

