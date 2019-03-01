Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Belgian, Luxembourg want Orban out of EU group

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Christian Democrat parties from Belgium and Luxembourg want to kick Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban out of their European Union EPP umbrella group in a move that could impact European elections in May.

The Luxembourg and two Belgian member parties wrote to the presidency asking for Orban’s Fidesz to be excluded because the Hungarian leader “has been acting in striking contradiction” with EPP values.

Maxime Prevot, the leader of the Belgian francophone CdH said Friday that “the excesses of Orban were no longer admissible and can no longer be supported.”

Orban has launched a campaign against EPP member and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for being far too lax when it comes to immigration and accusing him to open up the EU borders to unchecked migration.

Associated Press

One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

10:25 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
