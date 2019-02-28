Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Witnesses: Explosion, gunfire heard in Somali capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses in the Somali capital say they have heard what sounded like a powerful explosion.

Two witnesses told The Associated Press the sound of gunfire followed the blast they heard late Thursday.

The witnesses, shopkeeper Ahmed Mohamed and area resident Fatima Nur said the noises seemed to come from the residence of the chief judge of Somalia’s appeals court on Maka Almukarramah Road.

Somali authorities have not provided information about an explosion or attack.

Attacks claimed by Islamic extremists frequently happen in the Horn of Africa nation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

