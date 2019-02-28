Venezuela’s Guaido plans to go home despite safety concerns

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is waiting for Guaido.

The man who would be paramount leader of a country in upheaval is on the move. He heads to Paraguay Friday after lobbying in Brazil for international pressure on the government back home and coordinating a failed attempt to deliver aid across the Colombian border to desperate Venezuelans.

Caracas is also on the itinerary for Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition chief who declared himself president. He says he’s going home in the coming days despite “threats,” in another looming flashpoint in his struggle with Nicolas Maduro.

A defiant return by Guaido to steer protests would test the resolve of Maduro’s government. But any attempt to arrest Guaido could nflame tensions in a country plagued by hyperinflation and shortages.

