UN to vote on rival US and Russian resolutions on Venezuela

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled votes on rival resolutions on Venezuela. One is sponsored by the United States, which supports opposition leader Juan Guaido, and the other by Russia, which backs President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. resolution will be voted on first on Thursday afternoon and is likely to face a veto from Russia.

It’s uncertain whether the subsequent vote on Russia’s proposal will get the minimum nine “yes” votes required for adoption. If it does, it will likely face a U.S. veto.

The rival resolutions reflect the deep divisions in the Security Council over the political conflict in oil-rich Venezuela, which faces a humanitarian crisis and a collapsing economy.

The U.N.’s most powerful body has seen heated exchanges by supporters of Maduro and Guaido, most recently on Tuesday.

Associated Press

