Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN envoy wants action on Syria’s missing, new constitution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Syria says his goals are to achieve “concrete action” on detained and missing people and the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country “as soon as possible.”

Geir Pedersen says he also wants to begin a sustained dialogue with the government and opposition “on building trust and confidence,” to engage a wide range of Syrians and to help the international community deepen its dialogue on achieving a political settlement of the eight-year conflict.

Pedersen’s first briefing to the Security Council Thursday indicated a much broader approach to trying to end the war and restore peace to Syria than his predecessor, Staffan de Mistura, who spent his last year trying unsuccessfully to form a constitutional committee.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

8:17 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content