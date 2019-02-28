Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Priest under siege in battle over Venezuela’s political soul

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Salsa music and long tirades blasted through loudspeakers for days at a colonial church in one of Venezuela’s toughest slums aimed at drowning out Monsignor Hector Lunar — an outspoken priest who isn’t shy about criticizing President Nicolas Maduro, even from the pulpit.

Then, the red letters appeared overnight, stenciled on the church’s pale pink facade: “HECTOR LUNAR — PEDOPHILE — TERRORIST.”

While appalled by the slurs, Lunar says he feels no need to defend himself. Parishioners show their support, he says, by filling the pews, knowing the attacks come from Maduro loyalists.

The conflict underscores the critical role played by the Catholic Church as Venezuela’s crisis. It also highlights divisions between local clergy and the Vatican on how best to confront Maduro.

___

Scott Smith on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ScottSmithAP

Associated Press

Associated Press

