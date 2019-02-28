Ken Moritsugu named to lead AP’s coverage of China

BANGKOK (AP) — The Associated Press has named Ken Moritsugu as its new Greater China News Director.

From a base in Beijing, Moritsugu will oversee reporters, photographers, videojournalists and researchers in the Chinese capital and in AP bureaus in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan.

The announcement of his appointment to the new role was made Thursday by Asia-Pacific News Director Adam Schreck.

Moritsugu joined the AP in 2007 as Asia enterprise editor in the regional headquarters in Bangkok. He was appointed Tokyo bureau chief in 2013 and promoted to news director in 2017.

A graduate of Princeton University, Moritsugu started his career at The Japan Times in Tokyo. He later was a reporter for the St. Petersburg Times, Newsday, and the Knight-Ridder Washington bureau, and worked as a freelance journalist in India.